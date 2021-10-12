According to Dog the Bounty Hunter, his team is following Brian Laundrie’s leads from Hawaii and Colorado.

After Brian Laundrie abandoned the search due to injury, Dog the Bounty Hunter has stated that his crew is following new Brian Laundrie leads.

The bounty hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has been conducting a high-profile search for the missing 23-year-old, who is wanted by the FBI and is a suspect in his fiancée Gabby Petito’s death.

Laundrie is still being sought by authorities in Carlton Reserve, close to his family’s house in North Port, Florida. Authorities, on the other hand, stated they have yet to uncover any trace of the man, who was last seen by his family on September 13 after returning alone after a cross-country journey with Petito.

Lyssa Chapman, Chapman’s daughter, is now leading the hunt in Florida, according to a Chapman spokeswoman.

“Dog’s command center team, coordinated by Lyssa Chapman and Greg Zecca, continues to assist in organizing the search logistics and analyzing leads from Hawaii and Colorado, respectively,” according to a spokesman.

The bounty hunter has also confirmed that his search for Laundrie was cut short due to a broken ankle.

“Dog’s search for Brian Laundrie is still ongoing,” his spokeswoman said. “Dog and Francie Chapman have a number of issues at home in Colorado to deal with, including Dog’s ankle injury sustained during the search.

“There is still a team of investigators working with Dog in Florida, and they’re looking for regional leads.”

“Dog’s tip line, 833-TELLDOG, is still live,” they added. Dog and the squad will keep looking for Brian Laundrie until he is located.” In a series of tweets over the weekend, Lyssa Chapman indicated that she was still on the hunt.

“We’re still looking for #BrianLaundrie, and we’ve put a team in place in Florida.” “As always, I’ll share anything I can with you,” she replied.

As the search approaches its fourth week, the fugitive’s survival is becoming increasingly unlikely.

The Wyoming coroner who performed Gabby Petito’s autopsy is scheduled to attend a press conference today to discuss the post-mortem findings.

On September 19, the 22-year-bones old’s were discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.

In his announcement to press and law enforcement, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue is likely to include a cause of death.

Laundrie. This is a condensed version of the information.