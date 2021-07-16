According to critics, these are the 20 worst remakes of movies.

RSV: What Is It and How Does It Affect Kids? The CDC has issued a warning concerning an increase in the number of youngsters infected with a virus.

This summer, RSV, a common virus that may cause serious illness in infants and the elderly, is on the rise in the United States.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory warning clinicians about an increase in RSV activity in parts of the southern US.

The CDC is advocating more RSV testing among those who go to the doctor with a respiratory illness but don’t test positive for COVID.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus): What Is It?

RSV is a virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms in individuals. Despite this, it is the leading cause of bronchiolitis (airway inflammation) and pneumonia among infants and toddlers under the age of one.

Patients who have trouble breathing or are dehydrated as a result of an RSV infection may need to be admitted to the hospital. This is especially true for the elderly and toddlers under six months of age. In extreme cases, more oxygen may be required.

RSV, like the flu, is more common during certain seasons, which in most regions of the United States implies the fall, winter, and spring.

According to Dr Allison Bartlett, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at the University of Chicago, RSV spreading at this time of year is “unusual.”

She went on to say, “All of the efforts we took to stop COVID from spreading effectively averted RSV as well.” Now that we’ve loosened up on some of these techniques, RSV is making a comeback.”

What Is the Cause of Its Spread?

RSV infection can occur when virus droplets from someone’s cough or sneeze enter their eyes, nose, or mouth. It can also be spread by contact with surfaces, such as touching a doorknob and then touching one’s face without first washing their hands.

After becoming sick, people may be infectious for three to eight days. People with weakened immune systems, such as newborns, can spread the virus for up to four weeks after they have stopped showing symptoms.

According to the CDC, RSV can persist for hours on hard surfaces such as tables or crib rails. On softer surfaces, it lives for a shorter amount of time.

Cleaning surfaces such as doorknobs and mobile devices, as well as washing hands often, are critical in reducing RSV transmission.