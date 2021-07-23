According to critics, these are Steven Spielberg’s top 15 films.

There’s a reason Steven Spielberg is one of Hollywood’s wealthiest people, with a net worth of more than three billion dollars. He directed some of the most memorable films of the twentieth century, covering a wide range of topics from World War II to aliens.

He’s also won three Academy Awards for Best Director and produced a slew of feature pictures. But which of his works received the most critical acclaim?

To find out, we looked at Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, which ranks critic reviews.

At the time of writing, all of the scores were correct. Take a look at the list below for further information…

98 percent for E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982).

“I’ll be right here,” says the narrator.

E.T. depicts young Elliot, a troubled kid who befriends an alien that lands on Earth, and is endlessly referenced in popular culture and universally appreciated by audiences the world over.

It’s somewhat surprise that this film won because of its wide appeal.

Jaws is a term used to describe a (1975)

Freshness rating: 98 percent

When a public safety threat arises, policymakers are hesitant to enforce limitations, fearing that doing so might harm local business.

No, not that Spielberg’s renowned film about the New England village of Amity Island will be released in March 2020.

Following the death of a young woman in a shark attack, local mayor Larry Vaughn refuses to take action.

Let’s just say they’re going to need a bigger boat when the bodies start to pile up and the scope of the town’s problem becomes obvious. For more more on how Jaws came to be, see the 2006 documentary The Shark Is Still Working.

98 percent for Schindler’s List (1993).

The real world Oskar Schindler risked his life to save over 1,000 Jews from Nazi detention camps.

The epic historical drama about his life, which won Best Picture at the 1994 Academy Awards, continues to captivate viewers today. To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Schindler’s List was re-released in theaters in 2018.

Catch Me If You Can (2002) has a 96 percent approval rating.

While working as a traveling scam artist, Tom Hanks pursues a teenage Leo DiCaprio around the United States. Filming took place in a whopping 157 locales across North America, according to IMDB. That’s quite a cat-and-mouse game.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) had a 95% rating.

Indiana Jones' first and most well-received adventure, long before he encountered any aliens.