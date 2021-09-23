According to CDC experts, the following people will be eligible for COVID booster shots.

The CDC’s advisory board unanimously voted Thursday to suggest a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to persons 65 and older who are at a higher risk of acquiring breakthrough COVID-19 infections.

Members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization also recommended booster shots for those in long-term care and voted 13-2 to recommend boosters for people between the ages of 50 and 64 who have underlying medical issues. After six months of having the second vaccine shot, these groups will be eligible for boosters.

A booster dose will be available to at least 27 million persons aged 65 and up.

Other high-risk populations, such as persons at higher risk owing to their professions, such as frontline workers, were not recommended boosters by CDC advisors.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that CDC officials voted 9-6 to recommend that people aged 18 to 49 obtain a booster COVID-19 vaccine dosage if they have underlying health issues.

The CDC’s recent move comes a day after the FDA approved a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot for Americans over 65 who had previously gotten two doses of the same vaccine brand, as well as adults between the ages of 18 and 64 whose employment placed them at risk of getting serious COVID-19 problems.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is recommended by the CDC as a booster shot.