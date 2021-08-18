According to biosecurity experts, Biden is poised to repeat the mistakes that led to the COVID pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have increased the likelihood of a future pandemic. In a cruel irony, countries eager to combat the virus and its variants are rapidly constructing high-containment laboratories, ensuring that more scientists will continue to experiment on dangerous pathogens long after the current threat has passed, increasing the risk of future lab accidents that could release dangerous pathogens. Regardless of whether the current epidemic began in a Wuhan laboratory or in animals—a mystery that may never be solved—the very knowledge that it is possible is justification enough, according to biosecurity specialists, to take safeguards against any future outbreak.

“Without a doubt, COVID-19 has transformed the threat landscape,” says Peggy Hamburg, a former FDA commissioner who is now vice president of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a nonpartisan global security think group.

Despite the growing threat of a new, future pandemic caused by a lab leak—or one caused by a bioterrorist attack or even natural causes—the US government, led by Joe Biden and Congress, appears on track to repeat the mistake made by nearly every one of its predecessors over the past several decades: failing to take all possible steps to strengthen America.

Workers were wondering how they’d protect themselves through the long winter months a year ago, as SARS-CoV-2 raged through an unprotected population and vaccines were still months away from approval, and parents were worried about how they’d keep a job while their kids stayed home all day learning in front of a laptop. Despite the widespread availability of vaccines, the increase in COVID cases attributable to the Delta variant is increasing anxieties and uncertainties among a war-weary populace about the possibility of a second pandemic winter.

The advantage of a population irritated by new mask requirements and public health limitations for yet another school year is a growing awareness of how bad pandemics are and how critical it is to prevent them. The SARS-CoV-2 epidemic is still ongoing. This is a condensed version of the information.