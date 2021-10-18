According to an ex-FBI agent, Dog the Bounty Hunter could sabotage the Brian Laundrie search.

For the previous month, the reality television star—real name Duane Chapman—had been conducting a high-profile search for the 23-year-old fugitive, but some experts are concerned that by intervening, he may hinder law enforcement.

“He seems like he’s out there digging for information that might, at times, damage what law enforcement is doing,” Matthew Young, a retired FBI special agent with 20 years of experience, told The New York Post.

Chapman’s continued hunt for information on Laundrie’s whereabouts, according to Young, may not be useful to authorities’ own techniques of looking for a fugitive.

“It’s frequently counterproductive to law enforcement strategies and operations.”

Chapman has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Laundrie is still being sought as a suspect in the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito.

On August 25, the 22-year-old blogger was last seen alive in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Her murder was deemed a homicide by strangulation after she was discovered dead in Grand Teton National Park on September 19.

The FBI has issued a warrant for Laundrie, accusing him of using Petito’s debit card unlawfully after she died.

Chapman has also been chastised by the Laundrie family’s lawyer, who has referred to him as a “dusty relic.”

“Dusty relics like Dog and John Walsh [of America’s Most Wanted fame]require sad situations like these to clean the cobwebs off their identities and feed their publicity-hungry egos,” Steven Bertolino told TMZ last Thursday.

Chapman attempted to confront Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, last Wednesday, prompting Bertolino’s statement.

In response to Bertolino’s comments, Chapman stated that the attorney did not want the fugitive to be found.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Chapman said, “It’s strange that Mr. Bertolino would attack the folks seeking to find Brian Laundrie, unless perhaps he doesn’t want him discovered.”

Laundrie’s parents have been chastised by the Petito family, who allege they have not completely cooperated with police in their search for their son.

"I'm not sure why they're torturing us; they have most of the information." I believe we should just.