According to a UK study, COVID-19 is a bigger cause of neurological problems than vaccinations.

According to a study released Monday, COVID-19 immunizations pose no significant risk of neurological disorders, although exposure to the virus itself poses a higher chance of acquiring any negative effects.

The work was co-authored by the University of Edinburgh and Oxford University and was published in Nature Magazine.

Infection with #COVID19 increases the chance of very uncommon neurological events compared to immunization, according to a new study published today in @NatureMedicine encompassing 32.5 million people: @NDCNOxford @EdinUniUsher @handunnetthi @drazizsheikh @JuliaHCox https://t.co/NHL69mnzNV @NDCNOxford @EdinUniUsher @handunnetthi @drazizsheikh @JuliaHCox Researchers compared levels of neurological disorders found within a month of receiving a first vaccine injection to those seen within a month of a positive COVID-19 test using medical records from 32 million persons. They were specifically looking for a rare disorder known as Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), which has been related to certain infectious infections and vaccinations.

GBS produces nerve inflammation, which can cause numbness, paralysis, and discomfort in the feet, hands, and limbs, but it can also spread to other parts of the body. It is normally considered curable, although in some situations it can be life-threatening.

The findings revealed that for every 10 million adults who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, there were 38 extra cases of GBS and 60 extra cases of brain hemorrhage for every 10 million persons who received the Pfizer vaccine. 145 additional GBS cases per 10 million who tested positive for COVID-19, on the other hand. It also discovered 123 additional cases of brain inflammatory problem and 163 additional cases of nerve or muscle disorders in the same sample.

This study demonstrates that taking COVID-19 vaccinations had a lower risk of major adverse effects than contracting the virus. It also supports the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines when compared to the unproven and often harmful alternative treatments advocated by vaccine opponents.

Despite having a high vaccination coverage, the United Kingdom has become concerned about a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases. Officials in the United Kingdom are urging residents to get booster shots if at all possible, and they are warning that lockdowns may be reinstated if infection levels rise too high in the future.