According to a study, this song resulted in a decrease in suicides and an increase in lifeline calls.

According to a new study, a song incorporating the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline resulted in an increase in calls to the helpline and a decrease in suicides. The findings point to the potential benefits of a more positive media depiction.

In 2017, American hip hop musician Logic released the song “1-800-273-8255,” which highlighted the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number in the United States. It depicts a suicidal person seeking support and assistance from a crisis counselor.

The song was well-received, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard charts in the United States. According to the British Medical Journal, the musician went on to perform at the MTV Music Awards in 2017 and the Grammy Awards in 2018. Logic referred to it as “the most essential song I’ve ever written” at the time. Researchers wanted to see whether there were any changes in suicides and call volumes to the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at the time when the song was getting a lot of attention for their new study, which was published in the BMJ’s Christmas edition. Before and after the song was published, they looked at the daily Lifeline calls and suicide numbers. The team also analyzed tweets to estimate the “quantity and duration” of the song’s attention.

The researchers discovered that the lifeline got an excess of 9,915 calls in the 34 days following the three events that drew the most public attention — the song’s release, the MTV Video Music Awards performance, and the Grammy Awards performance — a 6.9% increase over the expected number. Over the same time period, there was a decline of 245 suicides, which was 5.5 percent fewer than projected.

“This analysis implies that during peak social media discourse about the song, Logic’s song ‘1-800-273-8255’ was related with a noticeable rise in calls to Lifeline and a parallel slight drop in suicides,” the researchers stated.

Papageno’s Effect

The findings, according to the researchers, are consistent with the Papageno effect, which proposes that media stories of someone escaping a suicide crisis can have a protective impact against similar scenarios. It demonstrates the “impact that the media can have by responsibly reporting on suicide and presenting non-suicide options to crises,” as well as the “influence that the media can have by responsibly reporting on suicide and presenting non-suicide alternatives to crises.” The Werther effect, on the other hand, suggests that repeated reporting of the same suicide myths might lead to an increase in suicide rates.

Because of the observational nature of their investigation, the researchers are unable to determine the cause. In addition, there are. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.