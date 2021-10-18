According to a study, these herbal medicines are effective in treating COVID-19 symptoms.

A new study by Filipino experts discovered that certain herbal medicines and supplements are useful in treating moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers from the University of the Philippines Manila discovered that lagundi pills could treat moderate symptoms in COVID-19 individuals with no comorbidities in a clinical trial financed by the Philippines’ Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Lagundi, also known as the five-leaved chaste tree, is often used to relieve coughing, asthma, and phlegm discharge, as well as to reduce fever from colds or the flu.

In a phone interview with The Philippine Star, DOST undersecretary for research and development Rowena Cristina Guevara said, “That’s their conclusion, that it offered symptomatic relief to the mild cases of the condition, especially those with no taste and smell.”

The two-stage clinical research, which finished in mid-September, included 278 individuals with moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and no comorbidities from seven quarantine facilities in the Philippines.

The UP Manila researchers plan to start a new clinical trial to see if herbal therapy is useful in mild and moderate COVID-19 cases in persons with comorbidities.

A separate DOST-sponsored clinical investigation indicated that using tawa-tawa to treat participants with mild to intermediate COVID-19 instances had positive results.

“Symptoms faded within three to five days for the 172 random COVID-19 positive respondents who took two tawa-tawa 1,950mg capsules three times a day for ten days,” Guevarra stated, according to GMA Network.

Participants who got tawa-tawa reported relief from fever, chills, body pains, and cough during the trial. Other trial participants reported that after using the herbal remedy, they had more energy and had improved bowel motions.

Tawa-tawa (Euphorbia hirta) is a plant that is extensively used in traditional medicine to cure dengue fever in the Philippines. According to Hello Doctor, it is also used to help people with asthma and bronchitis breathe normally, as well as to ease eye infections such as pink eye or conjunctivitis.

The DOST-funded clinical trials began last year, with subjects drawn from the Philippine National Capital Region Police Office’s quarantine centers. The Department of Science and Technology has also set aside PHP4.9 million to fund the clinical trials.