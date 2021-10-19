According to a study, the United States is second only to China in terms of sodium content in processed meat and fish products.

According to a study, the United States placed second among five countries in terms of the salt level in processed meat and fish products.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that processed foods are the most common source of salt in the diet. This could be due to the high salt content of the food or the fact that it is consumed frequently and in significant quantities.

According to the British Medical Journal (BMJ), high dietary salt intake is a “major cause” of high blood pressure and has been related to cardiovascular and kidney disease, as well as death. In 2010, however, the average global salt intake was twice the WHO’s daily limit of 2,000mg.

“A previous study published in the journal BMJ Open in 2013 found that the average sodium content of processed meat and fish products was 1029 mg/100 g and 1424 mg/100 g, respectively, exceeding half of the recommended daily sodium consumption,” the researchers noted.

As a result, the WHO has set a goal of reducing world salt use by 30% by 2025. As a result, many countries have set their own salt reduction targets in processed foods.

The goal of the study was to examine the sodium content of processed meat and fish products in five countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, China, South Africa, and Australia.

They tested the salt content of 26,500 packed goods, 19,601 of which were meat and 6,899 of which were fish.

From 2012 to 2018, these were purchased in supermarkets across five countries. 1,898 goods came from China, 5,673 from Australia, 17,089 from the United States, 885 from the United Kingdom, and 946 from South Africa. Sausages, hot dogs, roast chicken, and kebabs were among the items on offer, as were canned or refrigerated processed fish.

Salt levels that are too high

Overall, processed meat and fish items from China had the greatest sodium levels, with a median of 1,000 mg/100g, according to the study. The United States, South Africa, Australia, and the United Kingdom came in second, third, and fourth, respectively.

“The sodium content of meat and fish products was highly high in all the studied nations,” the researchers stated, “with a 100 g serving size of meat and fish products contributing to one half/third of the WHO recommended maximum daily sodium intake.”

However, the salt amount varied between subcategories and countries, according to the BMJ. The salt content, for example, was found to be the lowest in the United Kingdom, despite the fact that the overall levels were the lowest. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.