According to a study, people who have been twice vaccinated are nonetheless at risk of contracting COVID.

According to an Oxford University study, being completely vaccinated against COVID-19 with one of the available vaccines may not provide full protection against the Omicron variant.

The researchers looked at how the body’s antibodies reacted to the Omicron variation 28 days after getting their final COVID vaccine dosage. When compared to immunological responses to prior COVID variants, the study discovered a “substantial fall” in neutralizing antibodies that resisted COVID-19.

The study looked at vaccine recipients from Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca. A booster dosage of the COVID vaccination enhanced the body’s resistance to the virus by up to 75%, according to the study.

The findings should be positive for people considering having a booster inoculation, according to Dr. Gavin Screaton, head of the university’s Medical Sciences Division and principal author of the article.

“While there is no evidence of an increased risk of serious sickness or death from the virus in vaccinated populations,” Screaton said in a statement releasing the study. “We must be cautious, since higher case numbers will still place a significant strain on healthcare systems.”

The findings of the study had limitations, according to Dr. Michael Snape, professor of paediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford and co-author. Snape pointed out that the study only looked at “neutralizing antibodies after the second treatment,” but that this only gave him a limited picture of cellular immunity.

President Joe Biden has urged more Americans to get a COVID vaccine, either for the first time or as a booster for those who have already been vaccinated. He urged Americans to heed this advise in order to avoid the imposition of further public health restrictions.