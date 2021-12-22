According to a study, people who had Botox had a lower incidence of anxiety.

Botox users had a “substantially decreased” anxiety incidence, according to a study including 40,000 patients.

Botox is a toxin generated from microorganisms, according to a news release from the University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego). Many people think of Botulinum toxin, also known as Botox, as a wrinkle-relaxing injection, but it’s actually a much more versatile treatment than that. It’s also used to treat migraines, excessive perspiration, muscle spasms, and incontinence, among other things.

According to a university news release, “a large number of diverse adverse effects are being reported to the FDA, and the main objective usually is to find those harmful side effects that had not been identified during clinical trials.” Ruben Abagyan, Ph.D., lead of the study and professor of pharmacy at UC San Diego, said, “A large number of diverse adverse effects are being reported to the FDA, and the main objective usually is to find those harmful side effects that had not been identified during clinical trials.” “However, we had a different notion. Why don’t we go in the opposite direction? Why can’t we identify positive outcomes?” Botox Injections at Various Locations The researchers used the FDA’s Adverse Effect Reporting System (FAERS) database, which included nearly 40,000 people who reported adverse effects after receiving Botox therapy, for their new study, which was published Tuesday in Scientific Reports.

These individuals received treatment at various locations and for various causes, ranging from cosmetic to spasms and neck pain. For example, migraine medicine was injected into the facial and head muscles, while spasms were treated with Botox in the upper and lower limbs.

Participants who were taking antidepressants, antipsychotics, or anxiolytics were excluded from the study.

Reduce Your Anxiety Risk

When compared to others who received various treatments for the same illnesses, those who received Botox experienced anxiety “much less often.” According to UC San Diego, people who had Botox in four injection sites had a 22 to 72 percent lower risk of anxiety.

“Patients who received BoNT (Botulinum Toxin) had a significantly lower incidence of anxiety and anxiety-related AE reports, compared to the control groups,” the researchers wrote, adding that it was seen “not only for cosmetic use in facial muscles,” but also for “other indications and injection sites,” including migraine (facial and head muscles), spasms and spasticity (upper and lower limbs, excluding facial muscles), torticollis and neck pain” (neck muscles).

Botox Has Antidepressant and Anti-Anxiety Effects

The findings, according to the researchers, are “essentially in line” with their 2020 study. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.