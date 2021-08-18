According to a study on arousal, these are the ten hottest sex scenes in film and television history.

A recent TV episode has been named the sexiest sequence in television and film history, beating out some Hollywood masterpieces.

According to a recent study on arousal, the BBC adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel Normal People beat romantic classic Ghost and renowned steamy films Call Me By Your Name and 50 Shades of Grey when it came to the hottest sex scene.

When it premiered in April 2020, the Irish series starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones as Connell and Marianne captivated hearts, with the stars’ mad chemistry propelling the small-scale drama to global recognition—the now-famous sex scenes even causing anger in religious middle Ireland.

More than a year later, Fandomspot ran a study with over 100 participants in which they were asked to record their pulse rates while watching erotic scenes on TV.

A wide range of films and television shows from various genres were examined to find which titles piqued people’s interest the most.

Normal People came in top place on the list, elevating heart rates by an average of 38 percent.

Second and third place went to Ghost and Jessica Jones, respectively.

The following are the top ten most steamy movie and TV moments, as measured by how much the average pulse rate increased:

Normal People’s final sex scene — 38 percent 35 percent — Ghost’s pottery scene Jessica Jones’ bed-breaking moment — 32 percent Call Me By Your Name – peach scene — 29 percent Orange Is The New Black – Alex and Piper’s first shower scene — 27 percent Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s post-fight rough sex scene — 27 percent In Grey’s Anatomy, Dr. Izzie asks Dr. Karev to remove his pants before hooking up — 25% In The Night Manager, Jonathan Pine bears his bottom while getting amorous with Jemima ‘Jed’ Marshall — 25% The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo — Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist — 23% In The Notebook, Noah and Allie undress each other before getting intimate for the second time – 20%

“Hollywood isn’t afraid of the odd intimate scene, and I’m sure many different scenes come to mind when we think of the raunchiest movie or TV moment. As a result, we all seem to be sex and love-obsessed. This is a condensed version of the information.