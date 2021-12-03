According to a study, Omicron shows evidence of being able to reinfect those who have already been infected with COVID.

A new study on reinfection rates in the country has been published, and the findings suggest that Omicron is associated with a higher likelihood of reinfections than other variations.

“This discovery has substantial implications for public health planning, particularly in countries like South Africa with high rates of immunity from prior infection,” the report said. “Important issues remain about whether Omicron might evade vaccine-induced immunity, as well as the possible consequences of lower infection immunity on protection against severe disease and death.” Anne von Gottberg, a researcher at the University of Witwatersrand who participated in a World Health Organization briefing, is one of the researchers participating in the study. She expanded on the findings and emphasized the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination.

“Previous infection used to guard against Delta, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with Omicron,” she explained.

The mutation was identified last week by scientists in South Africa and Botswana, and its exact origins are still being investigated. Multiple countries, including the United States, have discovered the variation.

The researchers didn’t indicate how many of the reinfections were confirmed as Omicron cases, or whether they were dangerous.

However, they concluded that the timing of the reinfection surge indicates that Omicron “demonstrates considerable population-level evidence for evasion of immunity from past infection.”

The study also didn’t look into the benefits of vaccination. The vaccinations activate several levels of the immune system, some of which help to avoid infection and others which help to prevent severe disease if someone does get infected.

Much about the new variation is unknown, including if it is more contagious, as some health officials believe, whether it causes people to get more seriously ill, and whether it can prevent the vaccine.

However, determining how much protection is conferred by prior infection is critical, particularly in areas where a large portion of the population has yet to be vaccinated.

According to Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East, "omicron will be able to overcome natural and probably vaccine-induced immunity to a large degree."