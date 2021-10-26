According to a study, memory loss can last up to 7 months after recovering from COVID-19.

According to a new study, COVID-19 survivors may endure memory loss and other cognitive issues for months following recovery.

Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine examined 740 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Following their recovery from the virus, they discovered that up to 24% of them had some form of cognitive difficulties, including mild cases among young patients.

The study found that “a large proportion of the younger cohort had cognitive impairment several months after recovering from COVID-19.” The fact that memory loss and other cognitive difficulties were reported in even mild cases of COVID-19 and up to seven months after diagnosis is particularly concerning.

COVID-19 can cause difficulty with focusing and memory, according to Harvard University, by restricting oxygen to the brain or, in severe circumstances, causing direct harm. They claim that the virus’s harm to other internal organs is also a factor in memory loss.

Researchers are concentrating their efforts on determining the long-term consequences of COVID-19 “long haulers,” or individuals who experience damage after recovering.

The National Institutes of Health said in September that it would provide $470 million to researchers to study the long-term impact of COVID-19 infection. The project’s purpose is to create a large “meta-cohort” that comprises thousands of COVID-19 survivors of all ages and backgrounds in order to better understand the impacts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 65.9% of COVID-19 survivors experience symptoms for up to four weeks after their recovery. According to the CDC, there are more than 45 million instances of COVID-19 in the United States, highlighting the necessity of understanding the virus’s long-term impact.