According to a study, COVID-19 caused the largest drop in life expectancy since World War II.

According to a survey of 29 countries led by academics from Oxford University, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in life expectancy losses not seen in Western Europe since World War II.

The study was published in the International Journal of Epidemiology on Sunday by Oxford’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. The United States, much of Europe, and Chile were among the 29 countries studied by the experts.

The analysis found that life expectancy has decreased in 27 of the 29 nations surveyed, with males in the United States experiencing the greatest loss, with a 2.2-year drop compared to 2019 life expectancy values, followed by males in Lithuania (1.7 years).

“While we know there are several issues with counting COVID-19 deaths, such as inadequate testing or misclassification, the fact that our results show such a large impact that is directly attributable to COVID-19 shows how devastating a shock it has been for many countries,” said Dr. Ridhi Kashyap, an associate professor at Oxford University and co-lead author of the study.

“The considerable increase in mortality at working ages reported in 2020 can partly explain the large decreases in life expectancy recorded in the United States,” Kashyap concluded. “In the United States, increases in mortality in the under 60 age group contributed the most to life expectancy reductions, but increases in mortality above 60 years contributed more in much of Europe.”

“For Western European countries such as Spain, England and Wales, Italy, Belgium, and others, the last time such huge magnitudes of losses in life expectancy at birth were reported in a single year was during WWII,” said Dr. Jos Manuel Aburto, the study’s co-lead author.

According to the study, women in 15 countries and men in ten countries would have a shorter life expectancy in 2020 than they had in 2015. In 2015, a particularly terrible flu season has already had a significant impact on life expectancy for that year.

"22 countries included in our study experienced losses greater than half a year in 2020," according to Aburto. In eight countries, females lost more than a year, while males lost more than a year. To put things in perspective, these countries took an average of 5.6 years to develop.