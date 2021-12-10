According to a poll, the Salvation Army’s popularity suffers when it is linked to its anti-racism campaign.

The Salvation Army’s recent anti-racism campaign has polarized support for the multinational charity organization, according to a new independent survey.

The Salvation Army’s “Let’s Talk About Racism” effort has resulted in a stunning 24 percent reduction in respondents viewing the organization in a “very favorable” light, according to a Rasmussen poll of 1,200 registered voters conducted this week.

When asked how they feel about the organization now that it has incorporated teaching that “America is a structurally racist society,” 23 percent of respondents said they think of it “very poorly,” while 21 percent said they think of it “very favorably.” When asked how they felt about the organization in general and without the new effort, 45 percent said they had a “very good” image of it. When asked how they felt about SA in general, only 5% stated they thought it was “unfavorable.”

RMG Research polled 1,200 registered voters online from December 6 to 8, applying certain quotas while taking into consideration geography, gender, age, race, education, Internet usage, and political party. Scott Rasmussen, the founder of Rasmussen Reports and an American public opinion pollster and political analyst, owns RMG.

“The fact that it (the ‘Let’s Talk About Race’ effort) prompted 42 percent of respondents to be both more inclined and less likely to donate demonstrates extraordinary movement driven by [Critical Race Theory] (CRT) ideology,” said Kenny Xu, president of Color Us United, a race-blind advocacy group.

Xu’s group recently began the “Just Say It” campaign, which wants The Salvation Army to publicly affirm that the United States is not a racist country.

“That is remarkable by any metric and demonstrates how divisive and political CRT genuinely is to the majority of Americans,” Xu told The Washington Newsday. “It utterly eliminates any argument the SA has that it is not advocating any ‘political’ viewpoint.” CRT is a very emotive, political, and controversial worldview, according to the survey.” The Salvation Army’s external relations manager, Joseph Cohen, told The Washington Newsday by email, “During this holiday season, the Salvation Army will continue to focus on its purpose of aiding those in need without discrimination, but it is distressing to see a. This is a condensed version of the information.