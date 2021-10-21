According to a poll, nearly 40% of US Gen Zs and 30% of Christians identify as LGBTQ.

According to a soon-to-be-released report based on scientific polling data, 30% of Millennials identify as LGBTQ. The figures were slightly lower among Christians, with just under 30% of Millennial Christians identifying as LGBTQ.

The percentage of people who identify as gay has fluctuated over time, from 10% in 1977, according to Alfred Kinsey’s studies and heavily supported by the National Gay Task Force, to less than 6% in a recent Gallup poll. George Barna, the pollster who worked on the new study, says the exceptionally high number he discovered is due to social and news media coverage that makes it “safe and cool” for young Americans to identify as LGBTQ, regardless of their true sexual orientation.

“It’s part of a larger problem, which is that three out of four people in this generation are looking for significance. This is a group of people who don’t see the point in getting out of bed in the morning “Barna explains. “As a result, they find comfort in their LGBTQ identity. Many people in our generation claim to be headed in that direction, but there’s a tremendous difference between claiming an identity and actually living it.” The poll looked at so-called Millennials, who are classified as people born between 1984 and 2002 and account for around 78 million people, or nearly a quarter of the population of the United States.

Thirty percent of Millennials identify as LGBTQ, more than three times the rest of the adult population, and when the researchers looked at the youngest members of the group, those aged 18 to 24, (dubbed Gen Z by some), they discovered that 39 percent identified as LGBTQ.

Barna collaborated on the 124-page report with Arizona Christian University’s Cultural Research Center and Foundations of Freedom, a non-profit that promotes conservative American values.

The findings differed significantly from a Gallup poll released in February, which found that only 5.6 percent of U.S. adults of all ages are not “heterosexual or straight,” despite the fact that 7.6 percent of respondents refused to answer the question and another 5% said they had “no opinion” on the subject. According to a Gallup poll, one in every six Americans aged 18 to 23 is homosexual, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender.

