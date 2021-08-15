According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them.

In less than a month, Californians will vote on whether or not to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office, but a majority of them claimed they support COVID-19 mandates and oppose unvaccinated people’s decisions.

Despite the stabbing of at least one person during a Saturday anti-vaccination “freedom march” in Los Angeles protesting potential vaccine requirements and passports, hostility toward unvaccinated people is also high.

According to a new CBS News poll released on Sunday, nearly half of Californians who are fully vaccinated (47 percent) said unvaccinated people “make me upset or angry.” Unvaccinated persons, according to 59 percent of vaccinated respondents, are “putting people like me at risk,” while 57 percent believe unvaccinated people are “being misled by wrong information.”

Fewer than a third of Californians who have been vaccinated (27%) said they “support the decision” of those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Only 22% of California respondents rated Newsom’s overall handling of the epidemic as “very good” in the same poll. Thirty-eight percent felt he did a “fairly good” job, while twenty-one percent said he did a “very bad” job.

According to The New York Times, California has over 4 million cases and over 64,000 deaths as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, 67 percent of California people who believe the virus’ transmission might have been averted say “more vaccines” and 68 percent say “greater masking/social distancing” could have prevented the state’s COVID outbreak. California should have slowed down the re-opening of businesses statewide over the last year, according to a 41 percent majority. Also, roughly 28% believe that immigration and border crossing restrictions may have slowed the growth.

Furthermore, almost 67 percent of respondents said they support private businesses mandating immunizations for their employees, while 33 percent said those employers should be permitted to do so.

Similarly, 69 percent of those polled thought that all California health-care employees should be required to receive immunizations, while 31% disagreed.

On Sunday afternoon, this website contacted the California Department of Public Health for any more information.