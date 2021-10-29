According to a poll, 37% of unvaccinated workers would quit their jobs if they were required to get the COVID vaccine.

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) conducted the poll, which indicated that 37% of workers who are currently unprotected against the novel coronavirus stated they would quit if their company compelled them to acquire a COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing.

According to the poll, 46% would prefer to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing over receiving the vaccination, while only 11% stated they would get inoculated against the novel virus if their employment required it.

Respondents were also asked what they would do if their employment forced them to acquire a vaccine but did not allow them to opt for weekly testing instead. When posed this issue, 72 percent indicated they’d quit their work, while 17 percent said they’d get the vaccine, according to the poll.

President Joe Biden declared in September that enterprises with more than 100 employees would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees who do not want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine might opt for weekly testing instead.

COVID-19 immunization regulations for workers have been established in some states and towns. Governor Jay Inslee of Washington previously enacted one of the nation’s strongest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which does not allow for the choice of weekly COVID-19 testing rather of vaccination.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Washington expired on October 19, and the Washington State Patrol announced that 127 workers had been “removed from employment owing to the mandate.”

While there have been numerous tales of individuals quitting their jobs due to vaccine mandates, according to the KFF poll, just 5% of unvaccinated workers have quit due to a COVID-19 vaccine obligation. According to the poll, this represents only 1% of all adults in the United States.

Only 25% of respondents stated their workplace needed a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the poll. According to the study, 21% of respondents want their employer to require them to get the COVID-19 vaccine, while 51% disapprove.

The KFF poll polled 1,519 adults in the United States from October 14 to October 24, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3%. This is a condensed version of the information.