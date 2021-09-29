According to a pediatric group, 20% of COVID cases in children in the United States have been diagnosed since mid-August.

According to the Associated Press, 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases in children in the United States have been diagnosed since mid-August, according to a group of pediatricians.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) claimed in court documents filed in a federal lawsuit against Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that the development of the Delta variation and the start of the school year had heightened the risks to children, with the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases increasing. According to the Associated Press, 20% of all kid cases were detected between August 13 and September 16.

“This spike appears to be related to two main factors: the return of in-person schooling (especially in places without masks) and the introduction of the delta variation, which is more than twice as contagious as prior variants,” according to the AAP.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The AAP and its Iowa chapter filed a brief with the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit filed last week by 11 Iowa parents and the disability rights organization The Arc of Iowa. It aims to overturn a Republican-passed law that forbids school boards from implementing mask mandates in classrooms, which Reynolds signed into law in May.

According to the AAP, their evaluation of the science and the experiences of front-line pediatric practitioners “prove beyond any question that universal mask policy in schools greatly minimize the spread of COVID-19 in school populations,” according to the court document.

As of September 16, more than 5.5 million kid COVID-19 cases had been reported in the United States, accounting for more than 15% of all cases in the country, according to the paper. According to the group, Iowa has documented over 56,000 kid cases.

Reynolds’ long-standing opposition to mask mandates is called into question by the testimonial. She has questioned the efficiency of cloth masks in schools and argued that they may hurt children, adding that parents should determine whether or not to use them.

According to the AAP, the state’s allegations that masks are damaging to children’s respiratory function, social or linguistic skills, or for children with anxiety lack scientific support.

COVID-19 caused more than 3,200 children to be hospitalized, according to the AAP. This is a condensed version of the information.