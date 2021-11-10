According to a new study, the best time to sleep for heart health is at night.

When should people go to bed in order to maintain good heart health? It turns out that it shouldn’t be too late, but neither should it be too early.

According to the authors of a new study published Tuesday in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the “most major cause of mortality” worldwide. Poor sleep has also been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, according to the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the link between cardiovascular illness and sleep timing or irregular sleep is “underexplored.” Furthermore, self-reports have been used in most of the study on the subject.

“Sleep disruption is most likely linked to a disruption in the circadian rhythm. Similarly, shift work disrupts sleep patterns and has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease “The study’s authors wrote. “As a result, there is evidence that interrupted sleep timing could be a relevant risk factor for CVD risk prediction.” The researchers used data from 88,026 persons in the UK Biobank who were recruited between 2006 and 2010. Instead of relying on self-report, the researchers had the participants wear a wrist-worn accelerometer for seven days to collect data on their sleep start and waking periods.

Researchers discovered 3,172 occurrences of cardiovascular illness among the patients throughout the course of 5.7 years of follow-up. Surprisingly, those whose sleep began between 10:00 and 10:59 p.m. had the lowest risk.

Those who went to bed between 11:00 and 11:59 a.m. had a 12 percent increased risk of cardiovascular disease, while those who went to bed at 12:00 or later had a 25% higher risk. Those who fell asleep before 10:00 p.m., on the other hand, had a 24 percent higher risk.

When the researchers looked at the data by gender, they discovered that women were at a higher risk than men. In fact, only the risk of sleep beginning in men who fell asleep before 10:00 p.m. was judged “substantial.”

“Our data point to the possibility of a link between the timing of sleep beginning and the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, particularly in women,” the researchers concluded.

According to the study's co-author, Dr. David Plans of the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, going to bed after midnight may be the "riskiest" since it reduces the odds of seeing morning sunshine, "which resets the biological clock." Plans stated that this is why the association appears to be stronger in women.