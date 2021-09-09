According to a new study, exposure to traffic noise raises the risk of dementia.

According to the findings of a new study, long-term exposure to traffic noise may raise the risk of dementia, specifically Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the British Medical Journal (BMJ), noise from mobility is the “second greatest environmental risk factor” in Europe when it comes to public health, after air pollution. According to reports, one-fifth of the population is subjected to transportation noise levels that exceed the permissible level of 55 decibels (dB).

The noise level in an open workplace environment is roughly 55 decibels, according to the researchers of the new study, which was published today in The BMJ.

This is a concern since traffic noise is not just inconvenient and uncomfortable; it has also been related to health issues like diabetes, obesity, and coronary heart disease.

The researchers noted, “However, a few studies have demonstrated that transportation noise may cause cognitive damage in adults.” “As a result, further high-quality population-based research are needed to examine the concept of a possible link between transportation noise and dementia risk.”

Dementia is one of the “biggest health challenges of the twenty-first century,” according to the study. Globally, the number of people living with dementia is predicted to exceed 130 million by 2050. This is a “costly and escalating global health crisis,” according to the BMJ.

The researchers looked at data from nearly two million persons over 60 years old in Denmark from 2004 to 2017 to see if transportation noise was linked to dementia risk.

The researchers calculated the amount of road traffic and train noise in the most and least exposed residential regions in Denmark for the study. During the study period, they looked at all-cause dementia cases and kinds in national health registers and discovered 103,500 new cases.

The researchers said, “This nationwide cohort study demonstrated traffic noise to be related with a greater risk of all-cause dementia and dementia subtypes, especially Alzheimer’s disease.”

In 2017, they discovered that noise exposure was responsible for around 1,216 of the 8,475 dementia cases in Denmark. Furthermore, when they looked at the many varieties of dementia, they discovered that Alzheimer’s had the “highest and most consistent” risk estimates.

Exposure to road noise over 55 decibels increased the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 27%, whereas exposure to train noise over 50 decibels increased the risk by 24%. When it came down to it Brief News from Washington Newsday.