According to a new report, 25% of COVID patients in Los Angeles County received the vaccine.

According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 25 percent of persons in Los Angeles County who tested positive for COVID-19 were fully vaccinated.

According to the research, around 12% of sick people who were hospitalized and 12% of people who died from the virus were fully vaccinated. Because the number of completely vaccinated Americans has been rising, CDC officials predicted an increase in illnesses among fully vaccinated persons.

Unvaccinated people had more infections and had more severe infections, according to the findings. People who had not been vaccinated were roughly five times more likely to become infected and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized as a result of the infection.

The survey also discovered that the typical age of vaccinated people who died was 78, compared to 63 for unvaccinated people. One-quarter of the 24 fully vaccinated patients who died had weaker immune systems, according to the report.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Hospitals are using more antibody treatments, according to Fauci.

As hospitalizations and deaths rise due to the development of the Delta variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing hospitals and doctors to employ antibody therapies more frequently for persons infected with COVID-19.

At Tuesday’s White House coronavirus briefing, the government’s top infectious disease specialist noted that infusions of antibody medicines can keep patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms from becoming severe enough to require hospitalization. They can also be used as a preventative treatment for persons who have been exposed to someone who has a known infection.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved three antibody medicines for emergency use, and they are available for free thanks to government funding. However, according to Fauci, they are “a vastly underutilized intervention.”

Last month, however, demand for the medications more than doubled to roughly 110,000 doses, with the bulk going to states with low immunization rates. Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, a Republican, was one of the patients who received antibodies.

Employee Vaccinations are Required by Louisiana’s Largest Hospital System

Ochsner Health, Louisiana’s largest hospital system, has announced that all workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 29.

The news came just one day after the Food and Drug Administration gave the Pfizer vaccine its final approval. The state health agency reported a total of 3,814 new coronavirus cases across the state.

There were others as well. This is a condensed version of the information.