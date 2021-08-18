According to a new poll, LeVar Burton was the clear favorite of ‘Jeopardy!’ fans for a permanent host.

According to a new poll, voters wanted LeVar Burton to be the permanent host of the syndicated quiz show.

When Burton’s week-long guest hosting appearance on the show aired in the final week of July, he was the last in a lengthy list of celebrities to try out for the post, as producers looked for a replacement for late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

And, according to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult, Burton is the clear favorite of viewers to take over as the show’s new host, with 16 percent of respondents supporting the Reading Rainbow veteran.

He’s ahead of Jeopardy! on the numbers! Mike Richards, executive producer, and actress Mayim Bialik, who were revealed as the show’s new hosts last week.

With 13 percent of the vote, Bialik trailed Burton in the poll, while Richards received only three percent, a figure he shares with fellow guest hosts Robin Roberts, Joe Buck, and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

With one percent each, David Faber and Bill Whittaker were at the bottom of the poll.

Jeopardy! With 12% of the vote, top champion Ken Jennings came in third, followed by Aaron Rodgers and Anderson Cooper, who received 12% and 8% of the vote, respectively.

Despite the stats, the show’s fans appear to be overwhelmingly supportive of the new hosts. Between August 13 and 16, 1,465 Jeopardy! viewers were asked, and 70% stated they approve of Bialik’s appointment, while 47% said they favor of Richards’ involvement.

In terms of opposition, 9% stated they didn’t approve of Bialik joining the show, while 13% said the same about Richards. Respondents who were unsure or didn’t have an opinion made up the remaining percentages.

Overall, it appears that the new hosts will have minimal effect on the show’s ratings, since 32% of Jeopardy! Viewers have indicated that they are now more interested in the show, while 54 percent have stayed indifferent, and 14 percent have indicated that they are less interested.

Despite Burton’s popularity with fans, Nielsen Media Research numbers obtained by This website revealed that he only had a 4.4 percent audience share, making his week the least watched of all the guest hosts.

Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta held the position prior to Burton’s arrival. This is a condensed version of the information.