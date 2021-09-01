According to a lawyer, Britney Spears’ father is attempting to extract $2 million from the conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ lawyer has slammed her father Jamie Spears, accusing him of attempting to extort $2 million from her as she continues her fight to have her conservatorship lifted.

Mathew Rosengart, who represents the 39-year-old singer, filed a second petition on Monday to have Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship, claiming that his reaction to his daughter’s request was “quid pro quo.”

Jamie Spears requested approximately $2 million in compensation for his attorneys and experts handling the media in exchange for Rosengart stepping down as her conservator, according to court records.

Mr. Spears’ brazen attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for about $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already plundered from Ms. Spears’ estate by Mr. Spears and his allies, is a non-starter, according to Rosengart’s 12-page court filing.

“Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his lawyers have been given notice that the status quo is no longer acceptable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted.”

Jamie Spears’ lawyer announced in August that he would step down as conservator and surrender control of his daughter’s $60 million inheritance for the first time, citing the fact that he did not believe a public battle was in Britney Spears’ best interests.

However, the father of the “Toxic” singer has yet to give a date for when he plans to officially stand down, stating that he is awaiting the latest bill for work by his lawyers, which has been granted by the court.

Britney Spears, as part of her conservatorship agreement, is responsible for all of her and others’ expenses.

The case’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 29.

“Having finally realized that his tenure as conservator should end, Mr. Spears is compelled to stand down without condition and without asking anything more from his daughter,” Rosengart stated in the filing. Mr. Spears should retire right now, and if he doesn’t, this Court will have to suspend him on September 29th.”

Attorneys representing Jamie Spears have been contacted for comment by this publication.

Although Jamie Spears’ legal team has yet to officially react on Rosengart’s extortion allegations, he has frequently stated that he has always behaved in his daughter’s best interests.

Britney Spears testified that her 13-year conservatorship was “abusive.” This is a condensed version of the information.