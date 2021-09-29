According to a Kaiser survey, unvaccinated Americans incorrectly believe that the requirement for booster doses implies that Covid vaccinations are ineffective.

With the advent of booster injections, the split in perceptions towards Covid-19 vaccinations between persons who have gotten the shots and those who have not has not changed.

According to a survey released Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, vaccinated people believe the third dose approved by US regulators last week demonstrates that scientists are working to improve vaccine effectiveness, while 71 percent of unvaccinated Americans believe it proves vaccines do not work.

Booster shots are regarded as a positive indicator by nearly 80% of immunized respondents.

Liz Hamel, the foundation’s head of public opinion and survey research, stated, “We have seen for sure that the vaccinated and unvaccinated have viewed the pandemic very differently.” “It comes as no surprise to me that they have different perspectives on booster shots.”

The unvaccinated are more likely to believe the severity of the epidemic has been exaggerated, are less concerned about getting sick, and have a different perspective on the vaccinations’ safety and efficacy than those who have been vaccinated, according to Hamel.

After the Biden administration announced plans to send out booster doses to all Americans, but before federal health professionals advised boosters for persons 65 and older and those at high risk of sickness, Kaiser polled 1,519 randomly selected adults from September 13 to September 22.

According to the poll results, the ideological divide in opinions toward vaccines remains mostly partisan, with 90 percent of Democrats reporting they have received at least one vaccine dosage, compared to 58 percent of Republicans.

Since vaccines became widely available in the spring, the gap by political identification has stayed stable at around 30 percentage points, according to Hamel, even as other gaps along racial and ethnic lines have shrunk.

The survey indicated that the jump in Covid cases, hospitalizations, and deaths owing to the delta variant was the key driver for a recent increase in immunizations, with Hispanic people and those aged 18 to 29 seeing the biggest increases in vaccination rates between July and September. Vaccination rates were similar among white, black, and Hispanic individuals, with 71 percent, 70 percent, and 73 percent, respectively, indicating they had at least one shot. According to a separate Kaiser analysis of state-reported data published last week, Black and Hispanic Americans are still less likely than white Americans to have had a vaccine, although the gap is reducing over time.

The party divide on vaccines continues to the public’s plans for booster shots, with 68 percent of Democrats saying they will “absolutely” obtain one if advised, about double the percentage of Republicans.

Overall, the vast majority of fully vaccinated individuals said they would “definitely” or “probably” receive a booster if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration advised it.

The FDA approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid booster shot for those 65 and older, as well as other susceptible Americans, on Wednesday. On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky overruled an advisory group that had voted against the delivery of boosters to persons in high-risk occupational and institutional settings. She also approved three other suggestions from the panel, clearing the way for boosters to be distributed to those over 65, other disadvantaged groups, and a wide range of American workers, from hospital staff to grocery store cashiers.

President Joe Biden had a booster shot on Monday, since his age of 78 qualified him for an additional dose under the CDC’s most recent recommendations.

Before receiving his shot, Biden said, “Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated.”

According to CDC data, approximately 75 percent of the eligible population in the United States aged 12 and older has received at least one vaccine dose, and about 65 percent has been fully immunized. Since August, when health officials permitted booster shots for patients with weaker immune systems, 2.7 million people have gotten them.

As the delta version spread across the country, the number of daily shots increased over the summer, with the seven-day average of daily reported dosages reaching a high of 954,000 on Sept. 3. Since then, the pace has dropped, with the seven-day average hovering at 632,000 shots per day as of Monday.

Vaccine dosages provided on a daily basis in the United States have been documented.

On September 9, Biden unveiled broad new immunization mandates that affect both private enterprises and federal personnel. Any corporation with more than 100 employees must adopt vaccine mandates that provide medical and religious exemptions, whereas government employees and contractors are obligated to immunize against Covid with no option for testing.

According to the Kaiser survey, one thing that both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans agree on is that Covid is not going away anytime soon.

Covid will “continue at a lower level and be something the United States will learn to live with and manage with medical treatments and vaccines, like the seasonal flu,” according to about 8 in 10 respondents, including substantial majorities of vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Only 14% believe Covid will be nearly eradicated in the United States, as polio has been.

In a press release, Mollyann Brodie, executive director of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s public opinion and survey research program, said, “A majority of the public seem resigned to accept the possibility that COVID-19 may never be fully defeated and instead will have to be dealt with as a chronic problem.”