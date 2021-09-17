According to a judge, Prince Andrew is hiding “behind palace walls” to avoid a lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre, who filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew last month, claiming he sexually assaulted her two decades ago, has accused him of “actively dodging” formal efforts to serve him with the case.

The lawsuit can now be served on the 61-year-old royal’s lawyers in Los Angeles.

Giuffre claims the prince raped her around the same time she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, who died in his Manhattan federal jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered that Giuffre might use a different method of serving her legal papers so that the king can respond to her accusations.

The judge ruled that delivering the case to Prince Andrew’s counsel in Los Angeles was “reasonably calculated” to bring the documents served to the defendant’s attention.

He went on to say that it didn’t matter if the king “allowed” the lawyer to receive the papers or not.

Judge Kaplan’s decision came just hours after Giuffre requested the intervention in writing. According to The Guardian, he claimed that “service is not designed to be a game of hide and seek” and accused Prince Andrew of hiding “behind palace walls.”

Giuffre’s lawyers claimed last week that they attempted to serve papers on the Duke of York by leaving them with a police officer outside his Windsor house.

In a hearing on Monday, Giuffre’s lawyer, David Bois, claimed the legal papers had been “sent to the defendant’s last known address,” adding, “We feel we have followed with the service requirement and we filed proof of service last Friday.”

Before a case may proceed in the United States, the defendant must be served with papers. This recent decision is a positive step forward in Giuffre’s case.

Prince Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said on Monday that he believes Giuffre and Epstein’s settlement deal “absolves our client from any and all guilt.”

The legal case against his client, according to Brettler, is “baseless, unviable, and potentially unlawful.”

Giuffre claims Prince Andrew abused her on several occasions in 2001, when she was a juvenile and a victim of human trafficking.

All claims leveled against the royal have been refuted.

During a 2019 interview with BBC, he remarked, “I can absolutely certainly tell you it never happened.” This is a condensed version of the information.