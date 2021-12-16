According to a government report, health-care spending in the United States increased by 9.7% to $4.1 trillion in 2020.

The increase was largely due to bipartisan spending plans approved by Congress, which provided tens of billions of dollars to private health care providers to keep them afloat. A large portion of the increase was due to funding for COVID-19 diagnostics, vaccinations, and therapies.

Last year, the number of uninsured persons remained remarkably stable, not climbing as some may have predicted as more people moved to Medicare and Medicaid coverage rather than employer coverage. Additional federal financial assistance to state Medicaid programs contributed to the increase in spending.

“The story that began in 2020 and continues today is unlike anything that has occurred in the previous 100 years,” according to a report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Several economists feel that the government’s 2020 expenditure policy was mainly effective, including Sara Collins of the Commonwealth Fund.

“These figures provide the empirical evidence that the bipartisan federal rescue effort in 2020 was vital to propping up the U.S. health system and enabling millions of Americans stay insured amid a national public health disaster,” Collins said. “This is unquestionably a success story of a massive bipartisan federal rescue effort.” Health care will account for approximately $1 of every $5 in the economy in 2020.

According to economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a former director of the impartial Congressional Budget Office and veteran policy consultant to Republicans, the method generally worked when combined with direct federal funding on COVID countermeasures and Medicaid money for states.

“The COVID cases prevented the hospitals from doing their normal business,” Holtz-Eakin explained. “When all other sources of funding dried up, the federal bailout money was really critical.” The linchpin was a $122 billion Provider Relief Fund, which allowed hospitals to seek for public money to offset their losses.

“When I look at 2020, it wasn’t ideal,” Holtz-Eakin continued, “but I believe Congress gets high points for what they accomplished.”

The $4.1 trillion budget for 2020 reflects a $365 billion increase above national health spending in 2019. This equates to $12,530 per person.

