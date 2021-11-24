According to a friend of Princess Diana’s, a documentary about Prince Harry and William might cost the BBC a lot of money.

The brothers and their relationship with the media are the subject of a two-part documentary series hosted by journalist Amol Rajan, which premiered in the United Kingdom earlier this week.

The Princes and the Press featured interviews with major journalists as well as a cameo appearance by Meghan’s lawyer Jenny Afia of Schillings, who was briefly shown denying Meghan was difficult to work with.

Many of the interviews took place over a year ago, before Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey appearance and the leak of an email accusing Meghan of harassing her workers.

However, the show’s profile was raised to new heights when unnamed sources told The Mail on Sunday that there was discontent among the royal family’s three households, which might lead to a royal boycott of the BBC.

When the first episode aired, it featured a rare united statement from Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace, and Clarence House denouncing the show, the briefing to the tabloid looked to be confirmed.

The BBC’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee next year, according to journalist Richard Kay, one of the last people Princess Diana spoke to before her death in 1997, could be harmed.

“In the documentary, The Princes And The Press, self-declared republican Mr Rajan combs through highly selected media reports about William and Harry,” Kay wrote in The Daily Mail.

“In reaction, the palace has threatened a boycott of future dealings with the national network, which might have far-reaching consequences.”

“An embargo like this could have an impact on programs relating to the Platinum Jubilee festivities next year.”

“The palaces were also enraged by how many of the film’s assertions—interventions they referred to as ‘tittle tattle’—were allowed to stand unchallenged.”

Next year, the Queen will mark her 70th year on the throne with parades, a concert, and other festivities over a long weekend in early June.

It’s unclear whether the film’s creators intended to be personally involved in the BBC’s coverage.

The state broadcaster, on the other hand, could be pushed out by the palace. This is a condensed version of the information.