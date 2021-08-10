According to a court filing, Prince Andrew’s accuser was threatened with death if she defied him and Epstein.

According to a civil lawsuit filed on Monday, Prince Andrew’s accuser feared for her life if she did not have sex with him on the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s demands.

On the eve of the two-year anniversary of Jeffrey Epstein’s death on August 10, 2019, Virginia Giuffre filed a shocking civil claim against Queen Elizabeth II’s son.

In a court document alleging abuse in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands, her lawyers accused the monarch of “sexual assault and battery” when she was 17 years old.

Because the complaint was brought in New York under civil law, Prince Andrew is not at risk of being extradited or imprisoned as a result of this action.

Damages could be awarded to Giuffre, jeopardizing the Duke of York’s already poor financial situation.

“During each of the aforementioned incidents, [Giuffre] was compelled to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another, as well as other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connection,” according to the court filing by attorney David Boies.

Giuffre has settled a defamation action with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is listed in the court filing as Andrew’s acquaintance and convicted sex offender Epstein’s accomplice.

She had previously complained to the Metropolitan Police about Prince Andrew’s behavior, but the inquiry had been terminated by Britain’s largest police unit.

She could now, for the first time, use the judicial system in the United States to hold Prince Andrew accountable.

“In this country, no one, whether President or Prince, is above the law, and no one, no matter how helpless or defenseless, may be denied the protection of the law,” the court petition states.

“Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew used his wealth, power, position, and connections to abuse a scared, helpless kid who had no one to protect her. It is far past time for him to be brought to justice.”

Prince Andrew was involved in three events, according to the court complaint, and he knew her age during each of them “based on correspondence from Epstein and Maxwell.”

The first purportedly took place in 2001 in London in Ghislaine Maxwell’s mansion following a night at Tramp, a members-only club.

The paperwork. This is a condensed version of the information.