Accidentally Vegan: 15 Vegan-Friendly Foods You (Probably) Didn’t Know About

Have you ever considered becoming a vegan and wondered how difficult it would be?

While there’s no denying that transitioning to a vegan diet can be difficult, you might be shocked to learn that many of the things you already eat are vegan.

There’s something for everyone, from breakfast to snacks.

These are some vegan delicacies you might not be aware of.

1. Cereals of Life

Life Cereals are a breakfast staple that contain no animal-derived ingredients.

However, they still contain several components that cause controversy among vegans, such as artificial colors and BHT, which may have been tested on animals, as well as sugar.

Sugar is sometimes refined in the United States using animal bone char.

On Amazon, you can get three boxes for $7.56.

Twizzlers (n.d.)

Twizzlers are created without the use of gelatin, unlike many other candy.

They also employ vegetable-oil-derived glycerin rather than animal fats.

On Amazon, you can get a box of 105 for $13.95.

3. a bag of Doritos

Only two types of Doritos are vegan: Blaze and Spicy Sweet Chili, both of which cost $3.44 at Walmart.

Peta has confirmed that they are vegans.

4. FritosAnother vegan chip on the list, Fritos are only available in the original flavor.

For $3.48, you can get a packet from Walmart.

5. Clif BarsWith the exception of Peanut Butter & Honey, all of the original Clif Bar flavors are vegan.

Walmart has a box of six Blueberry Crisp bars for $5.78.

Sour Patch Kids, no. 6

Another sweet created without gelatin is Sour Patch Kids.

However, some vegans believe they fall into a gray area because they include sugar, it’s unknown whether the natural flavorings are derived from animal products, and it’s uncertain whether the food coloring used has been tested on animals.

Walmart has a family size bag at $4.98.

Ritz Crackers No. 7

Ritz Crackers are vegan, despite their cheesy flavoring.

Walmart has a family pack at $3.56.

Pringles (number 8)

Although not all Pringles flavors are vegan, there are a few in the line that do not include any animal derivatives.

Original, Paprika, Sriracha Asian Chili Sauce, Wasabi & Soy Sauce, Salsa de Chile Habanero, Wavy Classic Salted, Lightly Salted Original, Kickin’ Chicken Taco, and Bacon are just a few of the flavors available.

Walmart carries the Pringles brand.

9. SkittlesSkittles are created without the use of any animal products.

Sugar, on the other hand. This is a condensed version of the information.