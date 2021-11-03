Abstainers had a higher mortality rate than drinkers, according to a new study.

Is it true that moderate to low alcohol use is beneficial to one’s health? According to a new study, other risk factors may be to blame for some abstainers’ elevated mortality risk.

According to the Public Library of Science (PLOS), evidence from previous studies suggests that those who abstain from consuming alcohol have a greater death rate than those who consume low to moderate amounts of it.

“However, little is known about factors that might be responsible for this finding,” the authors of a new study published in PLOS Medicine on Tuesday stated.

The researchers looked at other possible risk factors explaining why abstainers have a shorter life expectancy than individuals who consume low to moderate amounts of alcohol in their study. They used a sample of 4,028 adults from northern Germany to do so.

The participants ranged in age from 18 to 64 years old at the time of the interviews, which took place between 1996 and 1997 and gathered information on their health, including their alcohol usage or abstinence in the previous 12 months and drug use. From April 2017 to April 2018, researchers conducted a 20-year mortality follow-up.

There were 447 participants who indicated they had not consumed alcohol in the previous 12 months, 405 of whom were former consumers of alcohol, and 322 of whom had one or more risk factors for greater mortality, such as daily smoking, previous alcohol consumption problem, or self-rated health as fair to bad.

For example, 114 of the abstainers with risk factors had a history of high-risk alcohol intake or an alcohol addiction disorder, while 161 did not have an alcohol-related risk yet smoked every day.

Risk of Death Among Alcoholics and Non-Alcoholics

The researchers discovered that when compared to alcohol users with low to moderate intake, the 322 participants who were alcohol-free during the interview but had one or more risk factors “had a shorter time to death.” However, in terms of total, cardiovascular, and cancer mortality, the other 125 participants who were alcohol-free and had no risk factors did not have a “statistically significant difference” from the low-to-moderate drinkers.

"Based on the fact that alcohol abstainers seemed to die earlier than low to moderate drinkers, it has long been considered that low to moderate alcohol use would have good impacts on health," Ulrich John of University Medicine Greifswald, Germany, said in the PLOS news.