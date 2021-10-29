Abby Huntsman accuses the producers of “The View” of “rewarding bad behavior.”

Abby Huntsman is the latest former panelist on The View to express dissatisfaction with her stint on the famous daytime talk show.

Huntsman began her tenure as a co-host on the long-running show in September 2018 and left in January 2020.

While she initially announced that she was leaving the show to help her father, Jon Huntsman Jr., with his ultimately unsuccessful Utah governor campaign, the TV personality has now disclosed that there was more to the tale.

Despite the fact that she aided Republican Huntsman Jr. in his campaign, she said that she had already made up her mind about her future on The View before switching gears and entering politics.

Huntsman said the show “did not reflect my principles” in a new edition of her podcast, I Wish Somebody Told Me, and accused those behind the scenes of “rewarding people for terrible behavior.”

While she has stated that she will “never write a tell-all book,” Huntsman has spoken out against the “executives in charge” for cultivating a climate that is dominated by “money and the tabloids.”

“You’d see individuals act in ways that weren’t OK,” she added. “That was very much part of The View’s poisonous atmosphere, and here we were denouncing others for toxic culture.”

Huntsman went on to say of her final day on the show: “I was living again as I walked out of the building that day. I was able to breathe and felt my own breathing. I was there, and it had been about two years since I had been there.” Huntsman said of the show in a later interview with DailyMailTV: “When it came down to it, it wasn’t an environment I was proud of, and it didn’t align with my personal priorities. If I’m going to leave my kids and travel somewhere, I want it to be worthwhile.” While Huntsman was known for having heated arguments with her co-hosts, she insisted that her problem was with the show’s executives.

"When the executives recruited me, I told them, 'I'm not going in as a talking head for any group, any political party,'" she explained.