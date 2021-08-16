Aaron Tveit of ‘American Horror Stories’ gushes about filming in the ‘Haunted’ Murder House Mansion.

The Los Angeles home that appears in seasons 1 and 8 of American Horror Story is one of the show’s most memorable locales.

The Rosenheim Mansion, which serves as the Murder House, is a real place, and it made a comeback in the show’s spin-off American Horror Stories with the premiere double-bill “Rubber (Wo)man” parts 1 and 2.

The second of the two episodes stars Aaron Tveit. He assumes the role of consultant Adam, assisting Michael and Troy in their attempts to repair the Murder House.

Tveit revealed to This website that he found the place “very spooky” when director Loni Peristere warned them that it was haunted.

He spoke on filming in the Murder Home, saying, “It’s quite horrifying because it’s meant to be haunted, and Loni, our director, took great pride in taking us through the house and giving us the ghost tour of the house because he’d shot in there before for prior seasons.”

“I thought to myself, ‘This is incredibly fun, but it’s also really spooky,’ but it was fantastic to go into that setting, which not only has a place in the series, but also in LA ghost mythology.’

“But we absolutely felt in a favorable way that we were able to recognize and pay homage to their past enormous success in that Murder House. Going into the most famous locales in the entire series for my first dip into this was a lot of fun.”

“Luckily there are so many people around and there are so many crew that the production is like a complete tiny city to get this things done, so there were enough people around that I wasn’t too scared,” Tveit said of filming at a purportedly haunted locale.

“But simply the way the home looked and felt, I think I would feel very differently if I was in there by myself than I did with all of those people about, so I’m pleased I got to be surrounded by people in there!”

