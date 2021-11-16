Aaron Rodgers gets another slap from James Holzhauer over his anti-vaccine stance.

Jeopardy! After it was found that Aaron Rodgers had not received the COVID-19 vaccine, actor James Holzhauer appeared to take a dig at him on Twitter.

After testing positive for the disease, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drew outrage when he revealed that he had not been vaccinated, expressing doubts about the vaccine’s effectiveness.

In August, the athlete told reporters that he had been “immunized” against COVID-19, but he didn’t say how. Earlier last month, he tested positive for the virus.

Rodgers returned to the football field on Sunday, reuniting with his teammates for a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, after ten days of solitude.

On Sunday, Holzhauer looked to be watching the game when he resorted to Twitter to make a veiled dig at Rodgers.

“Many people may argue that not throwing the ball up for grabs in the end zone is healthier, but each quarterback must make his own personal decision to protect himself against interceptions,” he stated.

In another Twitter post on November 5, Holzhauer, who won 32 games on Jeopardy! in 2019, attacked Rodgers, calling him a “peddler of pseudoscience.”

Holzhauer attributed bogus quotes to Rodgers and Dr. Mehment Oz, who were both guest hosts on Jeopardy! earlier this year: “Dr. Oz: I’m the only pseudoscientist who’s ever hosted Jeopardy! Aaron Rodgers: Just a second, playa.” Oz’s hiring as a Jeopardy! guest host was opposed by a group of fans and previous contestants in March. A petition was also started on the internet, encouraging then-executive producer Mike Richards (who was ultimately fired as host) to leave the show sooner rather than later.

The letter accused Oz of marketing “nothing supplements,” “homosexual conversion therapy (which is illegal in California and 19 other states), harmful autism “cure,” and, most recently, the use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment.”

Rodgers has not provided any evidence to support his assertion that the COVID vaccine could harm his fertility. No clinical research has linked any of the vaccinations approved for use in the United States to male infertility, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The COVID-19 vaccination by Johnson & Johnson has been linked to the outbreak. This is a condensed version of the information.