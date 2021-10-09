A young boy successfully starts a wave at a football game, and his joy is melting hearts all over the internet.

On October 3, a lady named Kaitlyn, also known on the app as kaitlynkaitlynkaitlyn111, posted the video on TikTok.

It starts with the camera narrowing in on a small child and his mother standing in a mob of Green Bay Packers fans at the Lambeau Field stadium in Wisconsin during the team’s recent game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The child then turns to face the audience, shouting and hitting the air from a height of three.

His movements set off a wave in which others raised their arms in the air, creating a ripple effect that spread around the stadium.

What makes the video so endearing is the boy’s obvious joy at his accomplishment, as he high-fives his mother with delight.

“To the small guy who started the wave…. you are going somewhere buddy,” says text overlaid on the footage.

“He should put it on his resumé #packers #football,” she captioned the video, which you can see below.

He should put it on his resume #packers #football

"Some of you don't understand how difficult it is to start a wave when you're one of 70,000 people in the stadium," Kaitlyn continued. The happy moment has gone viral on social media, with more than 882,800 likes and 1,750 comments.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the touching moment.

“Bro he is not going places for just beginning a wave,” said one TikTok user, Elijah.

“This happened at a soccer game I was at and no one did it,” said another person, Nick.

“This is how a crowd at an American football game looks,” Israe1k wrote.

“I recall doing that with the boys during the Canucks game,” CACACA confessed.

“An fantastic representation of how one individual can affect the world,” Jayleigh Flood typed.

“I can affirm because I was there the wave was incredibly successful it went around like three times in a row,” Slate Spear said.

"Imagine a kid doing this," Built Different added.