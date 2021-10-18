A writer from ‘Sex and the City’ weighs in on Kim Cattrall’s decision to leave the new series.

Candace Bushnell, who wrote Sex and the City, has spoken out over Kim Cattrall’s choice not to participate in the planned spin-off series And Just Like That…

After publicly speaking out about her shredded relationship with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, fans of the successful franchise have had to deal with the news that Cattrall will not be returning her part as sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones.

Cattrall had previously stated that she would not be appearing in a third Sex and the City film, fueling speculation of a feud with Parker.

In a 2017 appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Cattrall noted that Parker “should have been nicer” about her choice to leave the film, and that she and her starring co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were “never friends.”

In 2018, Cattrall slammed Parker in an Instagram message, saying she didn’t want the actor to contact her about the death of her brother Chris Cattrall.

Kim Cattrall published a text after Parker expressed her sympathies on Instagram, saying, “I don’t need your love or support at this awful moment @sarahjessicaparker.”

“‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ my mother asked me today. Cattrall went on to say. “Let me be really clear about something. (If I haven’t previously stated it) You are not a member of my family. You are not a friend of mine. So, one more time, I’m writing to tell you to stop exploiting our misfortune in order to reclaim your ‘good lady’ character.” Production on the Sex and the City spin-off program has been going on in New York City without her, as she stands firm in her choice to skip it.

Bushnell, whose novel of the same name inspired the original HBO series, has stated that she will continue to watch the show without Cattrall.

In an interview with the New York Post, Bushnell claimed, “I have no idea what the new show is going to be about.” “Of course, I’ll be watching it… I’m hoping for a six-season run. I am compensated in some way.” Bushell continued, “I just adore Kim.” “However, she appears to want to do other things and is not interested in doing the show. Maybe she isn’t interested. This is a condensed version of the information.