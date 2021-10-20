A worker’s request for “Pawternity Leave” to care for a new puppy has sparked controversy.

After announcing that one of his employees asked paid vacation to care for a new puppy, a CEO has caused a big controversy among fellow employers and employees.

While Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s choice to take paternity leave has been criticized by critics such as Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, a very different debate about paid leave has been going on in the United Kingdom.

It all began when entrepreneur Roger Wade used LinkedIn to seek advice from his peers on a sensitive issue.

He commented, “One of my employees has requested paternity leave since he has a new dog.” “How do you feel?” Wade, the CEO and founder of Boxpark, a firm that operates various pop-up food and hospitality event spaces in London, received a flood of responses to his question, which was accompanied with a poll.

At the time of writing, the post had received over 2,000 comments, with over 34,000 people voting for or against “pawternity leave.”

There was a lot of support for the notion.

Georgie Murray, a communications and public relations manager, claimed that she had been through four weeks of torture “Sleepless nights, cleaning up messes, and chasing after the puppy while working full-time are all part of the job.

“I would have appreciated a couple of weeks off, or even just a few days to catch up on sleep so that I could do my job well and settle my new family member in.”

Account manager Sarah Stoughton weighed in on the debate from a different angle.

“Some people are unable to have children, so a dog serves as their fur baby and new addition to the family. Puppies, like babies, require affection and assistance in their early stages “she stated

“If taking a few weeks off for Pupternity/Pawternity will enable that person mentally to be more productive in the future, then surely this can only be a good thing?”

However, not everyone was sold on the concept.

“The world has officially gone insane,” answered company director Steve Horton. “The fact that people feel entitled to everything is an underlying issue in society.” He went on to say: “Why don’t you work without a dog? This is a condensed version of the information.