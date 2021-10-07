A woman’s list of first date rules, which includes who should pay, has sparked debate.

Brooke Miccio, a YouTuber and podcaster, came under fire on social media after publishing a video chronicling the list under the alias brookemiccio. The 24-year-old explained in the video that she felt compelled to share her advice since she is a “seasoned pro” when it comes to first dates.

The video of her explaining her 11 commandments has been viewed over 371,000 times as of this writing, with the topic polarizing many online. You can see it here.

Miccio begins the video by stating that she wears heels on initial dates to flush out any potential partners who might be lying about their height, which she claims is prevalent on dating apps.

“It’s really embarrassing if I show up in 2-inch heels when we’re both the same height,” she explains. “It’s almost as though you’re lying about something.” She also advises arriving “three to five minutes early” to ensure he already has a table.

You’re not likely to order anything other than drinks. Food should be avoided on a first date, according to Miccio, because you may find yourself “stuck” if the date is going badly and your dinner has yet to arrive.

Even if things are going well, she recommends that first dates last no more than two and a half hours. When it comes to another frequently discussed first date topic, Miccio makes no bones about it, adding that "the guy pays," but that she will often offer "as a test." Other peculiar criteria given in the video's background text include the requirement that the guy she's seeing "must" tell her his birthday and that if they kiss, they should do so "sitting down." "There's nothing I despise more than having my hand grasped," she continues. "I'm not a big fan of holding hands. Don't do it.