A woman’s ‘life-changing’ bed-making hack has been viewed over 4 million times on YouTube.

A woman has gone viral on TikTok thanks to a “life-changing” technique that makes making the bed less stressful.

Melissa Harbes, an interior designer and all-around tips and tricks lover, turned to social media to offer her method for mastering the art of changing bedsheets.

Making the bed is a frustrating and all-too-familiar part of life for individuals all around the world, and many of us are still attempting to perfect it.

Fortunately, Harbes, who goes by the handle m h interiordesign, has come up with a helpful suggestion to assist alleviate the pain of at least one aspect of this otherwise arduous process.

“I was today years old when I learned that all you need to do is place the tag of the fitted sheet in the bottom right corner,” Harbes posted alongside a video displaying her newly-discovered skill.

“It always fits!” she says.

Harbes’ life hack clearly struck a chord with people online. It’s a basic but surprisingly efficient approach that’s also super-easy to remember.

The video, which can be seen here, has been viewed more than 4 million times as of this writing, with people praising her for saving them in the comments section.

Despite their advanced age, many people seemed to find Harbes' advice to be nothing short of a revelation.

English Harry, a user who wrote under the moniker English Harry, told her: “Thank you very much. I’m almost 60 years old and had no idea.” “Well, I guess today is the day I became an adult,” said another, Sasha Tennant. Leslie Smith posed the following question: “How did I get to be this old and only now discover these things? This is fantastic.” User8485043496489 went so far as to call the hack “life changing,” explaining that they could never “figure out how to start putting the fitted sheet on.” Clinton MacRae expressed his gratitude as well, recalling the many “wrestling battles” they had previously lost when trying to fit a sheet. “Next time,” he declared, “I’ll win the belt.”

Harbes has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

