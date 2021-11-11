A woman’s finger turns purple and porcelain white after being bitten by a yellow sac spider.

After being bitten by a yellow sac spider, a woman in Chicago was left with a bloated finger that went purple and porcelain white. When the fifth finger on her right hand grew discolored and uncomfortable, the 53-year-old went to a dermatology clinic 36 hours after the spider bite.

Yellow sac spiders can be found all across the United States. During the summer, they can be found in gardens, but when the weather turns colder in the fall, they retreat indoors. They are active hunters, so instead of weaving a web to catch prey, they go out in search of it. Yellow sac spiders have yellow bodies and brown fangs, which distinguish them from other spiders. They’re tiny, measuring less than a centimeter in length (less than half an inch).

Yellow sac spiders come in two varieties in the United States: Cheiracanthium mildei and Cheiracanthium inclusum. C. inclusum is a natural species, whereas the former was brought from Europe in the 1940s.

Humans have been bitten by yellow sac spiders. According to Michigan State University, these spiders are responsible for more human bites than any other species in the United States. They will “quickly bite” and “have been spotted creeping across the human skin surface and biting without provocation,” according to the report. Adam S. Cifu and Sarah L. Stein of the University of Chicago described a case of a woman who was bitten and managed to carry the spider with her to the clinic in a case report published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Her finger was found to be red with a “dusky center” when she was inspected. She was given painkillers and an ointment, but the discolouration had deteriorated the next day, and her finger had swollen and became “exquisitely sensitive.” The swelling had subsided after six days, but the skin had turned purple and porcelain white.

Stein told The Washington Newsday that she only treats yellow sac spider attacks on a very infrequent basis. “Patients frequently present with an inflamed isolated lesion that they mistake for a’spider bite,’ but they don’t have the spider and have never seen one,” she explained. “Most of the time, these lesions are a localized abscess caused by a common bacterial infection.” According to Stein, the reaction was normal. This is a condensed version of the information.