A woman’s attempt to expose a stripper’s career to her mother backfires in a video that has been viewed over one million times.

After releasing screenshots from a text interaction with a lady who threatened to divulge her stripper business to her mother, a TikToker went viral. Her answer to the threat was well-received on the platform, with the video receiving over 1.3 million views and 244,000 likes in no time.

While sex labor has long been stigmatized, public opinion is shifting in favor of decriminalization (for those whose activity is unlawful) and destigmatization in general.

Individuals became strippers or exotic dancers prior to the epidemic because of the job flexibility and financial security, especially when compared to minimum-wage options in the service industry. Liza, an exotic dancer, revealed why she liked dancing in a 2016 interview with The Atlantic: “I was pretty much my own boss.” I had complete control over when and how much I worked.” However, she claimed that the remuneration was inconsistent, ranging from $1,500 on a good night to $150 on a bad night.

Alaska, as TikToker @alaskayoungx, presents a copy of a message allegedly sent by her mother’s coworker in her video.

“Does your mother realize you’re a stripper!!!” “Lol lol,” the note says. “I can’t wait to see the look on her face when I ask about your stripper career,” says the next section of text, which is censored. Alaska stated in the video’s on-screen caption, “That one time my [mom’s] coworker tried to out me as a [stripper].” She then shows a screenshot of a tweet she wrote, in which she says the woman who sent her the message is “being fired” as a result of the exchange.

In the video’s caption, Alaska adds, “It pays to mind your business.”

Her mother’s coworker’s employment status has not been confirmed.

Alaska’s response to the improper message is shown in a second video broadcast two days later. “She knows [because]she accepts and loves her children regardless of their circumstances.” “How will your HR department react to this?” the TikToker wondered.

“Oh she knows!!” said the woman. Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha Thank you very much.” The discussion took occurred in August 2020, according to the timestamp on the communications, but Alaska didn’t reveal it until last month.

Viewers were quick to show their support for the TikToker in both clips. "Make it a habit to put individuals in their proper places [and]."