A woman’s account of a disastrous first date during Hurricane Ida has gone viral.

Although those of us who are single can agree to the reality that dating can be difficult, one woman’s recent first date has taken the internet by “storm.”

based in New York Cassidy Dangler took to TikTok recently to reveal stories of a horrible date she had while her city was struck by Hurricane Ida.

Dangler published a video diary of the occasion on the app on September 3, and it has already gone viral, with over 6.2 million views.

The video opens with rain pouring down on a New York street as yellow cabs speed by, with overlaid text reading: “When you mistakenly go on your first date in a hurricane because you feel horrible canceling last minute and he wants to go.”

The camera then cuts to Dangler, who is wearing a soaking rain jacket and reveals her umbrella has turned inside out, exclaiming, “I’m soaked!”

“Honestly, if I don’t find love with this type of work I put in, then who will!” she cries as she films the street, which is covered with a coating of water.

It's awful out here, @cassidydangler. original sound – Cassidy Dangler

“This is after the date, which was one single hour long, in which he had me pay for myself while I trekked through an actual hurricane,” she admits after she has left the date.

“When we got outside, he remarked, ‘You’re right, we should have rescheduled.’”

“He also lived 10 blocks away, I lived 80,” says the text on the video, which you can watch here.

Dangler then films herself appearing bored on the train before going home through puddles and jokes, “No male on earth has ever made a lady this wet.”

“It’s moments like these that you realize whether you’re a Sex and the City New York girl or a New York Broad City New York girl. “Can you guess which one I am?”

She then goes into her apartment and informs her.