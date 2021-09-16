A woman who was duped by a breeder discovers that her dog’s fur has been dyed brown.

A woman has told her story about how she was duped by a breeder who sold her a brown-dyed puppy.

The woman shared a video of her dog Porter on her TikTok account, Porterpooo, which opened with a picture of a red-brown puppy.

“When you get duped by the breeder and find out your puppy was dyed,” reads text overlaid on the footage.

Porter’s brown hair is gradually growing out to reveal a white coat in several photographs.

Since September 2, the video, which can be seen here, has been viewed a total of 12.8 million times.

Over 20,000 individuals have commented on the video.

“This truly makes me so unhappy and angry,” one TikTok user, Martha, commented. Dog theft is extremely widespread since people buy pets from breeders.”

original sound – black @porterpooo#greenscreen #dogsofttiktok #dogmom

“That’s on you for shopping when there are thousands of dogs in shelters that need homes,” wrote another user, Maddie.

Some people, however, believed that the shift in fur color was natural. “That looks like his dog fur,” Alyssa Myers said. I was present when my poodle was born, and his coat is now significantly lighter.”

Porter’s owner, however, tells the entire story in another video, which can be viewed here, as well as providing additional cute photographs of her cat.

original sound – user2763609469803 @porterpooo#storytime #dogsofttiktok #doodlesoftiktok

“For my birthday last year, my family surprised me with a dog,” the story begins. “She was supposed to be a red-brown male maltipoo,” says the owner.

A maltipoo is a hybrid between a Maltese terrier and a poodle, however the woman became suspicious when she brought the puppy home. “We were informed she was 8 weeks old, yet she seemed weak and slept all day,” says the mother.

The breeder had promised to hand over the puppy’s vaccination records, but had suddenly stopped answering the phone, she said. Porter’s owner “started freaking out” and took him to the veterinarian.

Porter realized that the dog “was a girl, most likely not” after being evaluated by a veterinarian. This is a condensed version of the information.