A woman who thought she had COVID was actually infected with Typhus after ingesting a dead rat.

After handling a dead rat infested with fleas, a California lady who thought she had contracted COVID-19 was actually infected with typhus.

Margaret Holzmann, of Monrovia, Los Angeles County, told local TV station KTLA that she had retrieved a dead rat from her back yard and then became fatigued to the point of being unable to accomplish anything. She was also suffering from a temperature and a headache.

The symptoms of COVID include a fever, headache, and exhaustion, thus Holzmann was tested for the virus. Her test resulted in a negative result.

She continued to feel poorly and returned to her doctor a few weeks later, who inquired as to whether she had come into contact with any wild animals.

“I thought to myself, ‘No, not really,’ and then, ‘Oh, wait.’ She said, “There was that rat.” The rat was carrying typhus-infested fleas, which infected Holzmann and spread the disease.

Typhus fevers are a category of diseases caused by bacteria carried by fleas, lice, and a type of mite known as chiggers, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In former centuries, epidemic typhus was a form of the disease carried by body lice that killed millions of people. It is now uncommon, occurring exclusively in situations of acute congestion. Chiggers produce scrub or bush typhus, which is predominantly found in Southeast Asia, Indonesia, China, Japan, India, and northern Australia.

Flea-borne or murine typhus, which Holzmann contracted, is transmitted by insects that reside on rats, opossums, and cats. When a flea bites an infected animal and later bites a person, the skin is broken. The flea defecates as it feeds, and the flea dirt might enter the wound, be inhaled, or rubbed into the eyes. Fleas of this type can be found in tropical and subtropical areas of the United States, such as southern California, Hawaii, and Texas, but the disease is uncommon.

Murine typhus symptoms include a fever, chills, aches and muscle pain, appetite loss, nausea, vomiting, coughing, and stomach pain, according to the CDC. Around five days after being unwell, sufferers develop a rash.

The medication doxycycline is used to treat flea-borne typhus, and persons who use it regularly are more likely to get it.