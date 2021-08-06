A woman suffers a ‘horrific’ condition that is extremely rare. Side Effects of COVID-19: Scaly, Black Lips [Video]

After contracting COVID-19, a woman had flaky, black lips, according to reports.

According to Australian news station 7NEWS.com.au, Avery Anderson got the rare and “horrific” side-effect after using acne medicine while battling the coronavirus sickness.

Anderson’s vaccination status was unknown.

Anderson shared a video of herself on Tiktok earlier this week in which she showed off her black lips before heading to the hospital. She didn’t say why she was going to the doctor, but she did say, “I’m sure you can guess why I’m going,” while displaying the camera her scaly and black lips.

Anderson then clarified in a later post that her acne treatment included supercharged amounts of vitamin A, or isotretinoin, which helps the skin’s sebaceous glands close.

According to the 7NEWS.com.au article, the drug can cause the skin to become dry and flaky, but the severity intensified when it was mixed with the virus’s effects on her lips.

“I’m used to it now. In a more recent video, she was quoted as saying, “I grew up with a lot of skin issues.”

You’re all ruthless, but here’s the deal, besties.

Doctors allegedly told Anderson she had a skin ailment caused by Streptococcus bacteria, which she recognized as Impetigo, and prescribed a topical therapy. Her lips, on the other hand, became black and blistered after she applied the lotion to the area.

Anderson’s weakened immune system, along with her acne therapy, created the ideal setting for the disease to thrive, she claims. COVID-19 had “manifested” itself in the creases of her lips, she claimed.

“I got strep, a sinus infection, an ear infection, the works when I became sick with the second COVID (Delta),” Anderson recalled. She continued, “It was horrific, I was dying for a time.”

Anderson was still able to make jokes in her videos despite her condition.

Anderson responded to a remark on her original picture, where she exhibited her black lips before visiting a hospital, by saying, “No, I did not kiss a barbecue grill.”

Anderson also claimed that every time she glanced at her lips, she “scared herself.”

She ended her most recent video by asking her viewers and followers for show recommendations because she won’t be leaving her residence “anytime soon.”