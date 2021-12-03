A woman shares some ‘amazing’ tips for keeping avocados from browning.

Although an avocado is a wonderful and healthy snack, you may be disappointed if you try to keep some for later.

Why? Because these creamy green fruits appear to turn brown in an instant.

However, one Instagram user may have the answer to this age-old conundrum.

But what exactly does this imply? Influencer Carolina McCauley released a video of her three go-to techniques for keeping fruit fresher for longer, which you can watch here.

The mother-of-two begins the video, which has over 531,000 views, by demonstrating the first way. That entails putting half an avocado in a Tupperware container with some onions to preserve it.

The sulfur in the onions helps to slow down the oxidation process and keep the fruit from becoming brown.

Then, according to McCauley, who lives in Perth, Australia, “add lemon juice and salt to prevent browning.”

Additionally, McCauley urges consumers to “leave the stone in with smashed avocado to help it stay fresh” if they have leftover guacamole.

This procedure only partially works, according to Livscience.com, but it’s better than nothing.

