A woman reveals an unexpected method for making her bed seem nice.

Although creased linen may not appear to be very fresh, not everyone has the time to iron their bedsheets.

A woman on TikTok has provided an alternative method for getting rid of those pesky lines, and it requires an unusual item.

Carolina McCauley, an Australian parent with over 7.2 million Instagram followers, recently shared a video on how she creates her “No Iron Spray,” which you can watch here.

McCauley, who lives in Perth, begins the video by filming her bed, which is draped in a mustard-colored wrinkled blanket, on TikTok on September 4.

She then demonstrates how to manufacture the clever spray, which calls for two cups of water, a quarter cup of fabric softener, and, finally, a quarter cup of rubbing alcohol.

McCauley then tells viewers to “spray linen” and “smooth over with your hands.”

She shows a much smoother duvet once the spray has dried, with text overlaid on the clip reading, “Goodbye wrinkles.”

“Rubbing alcohol is isopropyl alcohol,” the mother added. It’s in the health and beauty or first aid section.”

Alcohol is a vital ingredient, according to textile specialist Hafco, because it “allows the liquid to evaporate faster from your sheets.”

The chemical may also be used to clean blinds and jewelry, as well as erase stains and even eliminate odor from shoes, according to the website Healthline.

“Wrinkle release spray #homehacks #homehackswithcarolina #bedroominspo #hometips,” the TikTok creator captioned the video of her life hack.

Since it was posted, the video has received over 119,800 views on YouTube. It has approximately 6,000 likes on Facebook.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the ingenious trick.

“Thank you!” commented one TikTok user, Symplybroken. I recently purchased a new comforter, which is riddled with creases. So I’m giving it a shot.”

Madeline Neavez, for example, added, “Love it!! Probably smells great as well!”

“Wow, wonderful thanks,” typed Forouzan Soltavi.

Cayla, for example, was skeptical of the method’s efficacy, writing, “But where did the wrinkles go since I still see them.”

"It's not the same as," McCauley responded.