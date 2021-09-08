A woman on a mobility scooter captured a racially abusive couple on film.

The video of a woman hurling a racist rant at a couple out strolling with their little daughter has gone viral.

In a video submitted to TikTok by _Rabioli, the woman can be seen on a mobility scooter driving along a boardwalk, hurling racial epithets at the woman filming the footage with her husband and at least one other friend.

Throughout the expletive-laden verbal onslaught, the couple’s daughter sits atop her father’s shoulders.

The alleged incident occurred at the Port Perry Waterfront in Ontario, Canada.

The woman who posted the video, according to _Rabioli’s TikTok profile, is a Pakistani Canadian. Her video has already been viewed over 9 million times as of this writing.

She reveals in the video that she confronted the woman on the scooter because she had been “ignoring her for so long.”

She claims the woman had an issue with her “outfit and race” and had been “badmouthing” her before to the video’s start.

“Would you like to say it to my face?” At the start of the video, the woman filming it asks as she speeds past.

“I’ll tell it to your face,” the woman says, spinning her scooter around and hurling a barrage of racist slurs at him.

She is heard referring to the woman as a “fing ugly pi” and telling her to “get the f** out of my town.”

The husband of the woman who was filming retaliates, calling her a “racist b****.”

The racist woman’s abuse continues unabated.

As their daughter watches in quiet, she tells the couple, “You’re nothing to me, you’re fing stinking fs.”

Later, she mentions “curry” and calls their “f***ing language” “disgusting!”

You may watch the video here.

@ rabioliOnly for the purpose of raising awareness! #lakelife #inferno #fyp #sundaybrunch #foryou #racist #racistperson #desitok #funny #funny #funny #funny #funny #funny #funny #funny #funny #funny #funny #funny Grant Averill – BARELY BREATHING

The woman continues to drive in a circle around the couple and their young child throughout the event.

“I’m the only Canadian in this room. She is heard shouting, “I’ll speak my language, but f*** you and yours,” and later in the video raising her middle fingers at people filming her frightening outburst.

When the husband comes home. This is a condensed version of the information.